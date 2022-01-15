State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

