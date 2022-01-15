State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $48.30 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

