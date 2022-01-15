State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,397 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of CFR opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

