State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,043 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

