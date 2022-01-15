Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,292. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 230.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stratasys by 214.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 217,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

