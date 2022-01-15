Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Up 254.7% in December

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the December 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $340,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

