Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading 4% Higher

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.90. 6,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 415,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $32,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,450,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $233,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,004,678 shares of company stock worth $281,614,342.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.