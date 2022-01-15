Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Sunwin Stevia International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

