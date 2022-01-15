SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 46.2%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.15%.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 468,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

