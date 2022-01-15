Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 2,627.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SWRAY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

