Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MTZ stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

