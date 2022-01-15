Swiss National Bank Buys 600 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE CR opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.