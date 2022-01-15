Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,837 shares of company stock worth $15,102,418 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

