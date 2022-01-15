Swiss National Bank Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

