Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after acquiring an additional 457,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,270,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,541,000 after acquiring an additional 380,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

