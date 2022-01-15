Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 714.5% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS SSREY remained flat at $$26.41 during trading hours on Friday. 39,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.