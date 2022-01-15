Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 82.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 733,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Switch were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 920,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,648,000. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

