Symbol (XYM) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $5.49 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.27 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.13 or 0.99748633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00068956 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.