Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $326.16 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.