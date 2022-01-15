Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $17,070.72 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $17,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,237.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $386.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.