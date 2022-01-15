Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 148.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 81,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter worth $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.