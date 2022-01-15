Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

