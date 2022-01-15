Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.76.

NYSE TSM opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,826,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,622,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 634,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

