Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.29.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

