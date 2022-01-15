Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

