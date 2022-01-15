TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.64.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $90.96.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
