TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,981,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,045 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 760,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 423,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,893,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at $5,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

