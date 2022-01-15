Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNEYF. Desjardins raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

