TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 373.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 36,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

