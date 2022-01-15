TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,700 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kemper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 4,244.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

