TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 82.1% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,533 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $35.55 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

