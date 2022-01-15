TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

