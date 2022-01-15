TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,372 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 848,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,166.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,951,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,653,000 after purchasing an additional 625,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 183,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 68,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $27.46 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

