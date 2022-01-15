TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 230,210 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of CRON opened at $3.93 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

