Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,239 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 267,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $178.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average is $178.45. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

