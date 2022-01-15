Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.11 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,347 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 572,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

