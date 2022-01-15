Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 18,066 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

FISV stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

