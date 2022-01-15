Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 197.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,697 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.91.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

