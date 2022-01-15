Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,991 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $65.25 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

