Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 15,200 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

