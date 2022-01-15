Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $420,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

