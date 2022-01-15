Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of Viad worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad during the second quarter worth $203,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of VVI opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.