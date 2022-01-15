Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $877,000 in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after buying an additional 625,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $153,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $13,696,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $9,616,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arrival by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Arrival has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

