Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $120.76 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

