Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after acquiring an additional 867,401 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

