Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 219,110 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219,110 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

