Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TM17. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($13.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 823.88 ($11.18).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 740 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 721.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 755.48. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($5.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 880 ($11.95). The company has a market capitalization of £972.90 million and a PE ratio of 43.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,498.10).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

