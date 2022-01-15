Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TM17. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.66) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($13.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 823.88 ($11.18).
LON TM17 opened at GBX 740 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 721.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 755.48. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($5.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 880 ($11.95). The company has a market capitalization of £972.90 million and a PE ratio of 43.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.