Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Purchases 1,137 Shares

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,498.10).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 740 ($10.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($5.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 880 ($11.95). The company has a market capitalization of £972.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 721.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 755.48.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TM17 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.66) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.54) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.66) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 823.88 ($11.18).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.