Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the December 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

