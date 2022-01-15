Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $16.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of HLLY opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. Analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

