Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

TNYA stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

